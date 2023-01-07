ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
irishsportsdaily.com

What It Takes to Win a Championship in the CFP Era

Cinderella teams still exist in college football. TCU is proof of that. The problem is that Cinderella can get to the ball and maybe even get out of there with the prince looking for them at midnight. But when it comes time to put on the glass slipper, it doesn’t fit.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ABC Newspapers

Sports Recap: Blaine hoops sweeps rivalry showdowns, Andover girls hockey wins undefeated NWSC clash

A boys basketball showdown went down to the wire Jan. 10, swinging to Blaine 87-82 over Coon Rapids. Ethan Pettis and Ryan Bohlman both scored 23 points to lead the Bengals, while KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman scored 33 for the Cardinals. Columbia Heights earned a 99-82 win over Brooklyn Center Jan. 10, led offensively by Randy McClendon with a 31-point performance. Legacy Christian outpaced North Lakes 83-61 in a matchup held at...
BLAINE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy