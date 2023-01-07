ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Santos sworn in as House member to represent NY amid scandal over his past

After the vote for speaker, the members of the House officially were sworn in. That includes New York Republican George Santos.

Santos has been in the spotlight recently after he admitted to lying on his resume about much of his past.

There have been calls for him to step down, but he has said he intends to complete his term.

He will represent parts of Queens and Long Island.

Swearing-in was delayed several days after Republicans who control the House failed in multiple rounds of voting to elect a speaker .

During the multiple days of voting for the House speaker, Santos dodged reporters in Washington refusing to answer questions about numerous lies regarding his education, employment, and family history.

Santos is under criminal investigation in the U.S. and Brazil.

Federal and state investigators are looking into the $700,000 Santos gave to his campaign, despite only claiming $55,000.

And Brazilian authorities have reopened a fraud case against him over a stolen checkbook.

Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor during Tuesday's votes, largely keeping to himself and looking at his phone.

He joined most Republicans in backing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, even as McCarthy fell short of the majority for many days, as he tried to claim the gavel.

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans spoke with Santos outside his office after the House adjourned earlier this week.

He again refused to comment on any of this.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

