WOMI Owensboro

5 Owensboro KY Stores Where Your Parents Loved to Shop

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
14news.com

New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Planet Fitness is coming to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro. Officials with Planet Fitness management confirm the news of the second location. They say the new gym will face Target on Frederica inside the mall. A timetable has not yet been announced, but they...
WOMI Owensboro

Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
WOMI Owensboro

Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House

Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
103GBF

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
WOMI Owensboro

Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]

While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
wdrb.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
whvoradio.com

Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame

A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
14news.com

Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
