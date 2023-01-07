Read full article on original website
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Planet Fitness is coming to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro. Officials with Planet Fitness management confirm the news of the second location. They say the new gym will face Target on Frederica inside the mall. A timetable has not yet been announced, but they...
Evelyn Miller knows a thing or two about being nationally recognized. Back in 2016, "Rooster" and her family's business, Windy Hollow, were featured on an episode of American Pickers. Remember this?. Since that time, Evelyn has opened the Windy Hollow Biscuit House here in Owensboro. Just last week, the restaurant,...
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
A big ole taste of Texas is coming to the Tristate. We have big concert news to share today for the Evansville-Owensboro area. Whiskey Myers are bringing their 2023 tour to the Ford Center this spring!. The Palenstine, Texas-based Whiskey Myers released their debut album way back in 2008. They've...
While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green’s newest and only addict recovery tattoo and body piercing shop is giving back to the sober living community. The merge between Alchemy Arts and Clean Line Tattoos are two businesses based on the idea that their space is a place where healing and recovery can happen.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky aimed at making skateboarding accessible to everyone and it's pretty rad!. Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
