Kentucky State

A One-of-a-Kind Synchronous Firefly Viewing Experience in East Tennessee

Bear with me here, but I have to share this story. A few weeks ago I was watching an old episode of The West Wing. I'm a huge fan. (And I guess they're ALL old.) Anyway, in this episode, Air Force One was having issues with its landing gear and was going to have to do a lot of circling until some mid-air repairs were made. Meanwhile, the White House press corps had to be distracted from what was going on because of national security issues. So a staff member had to make up a reason for the reporters to flock to one of side of the plane as they were flying over the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia. The cockamamie story he came up with was about a festival of bonfires or something.
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House

Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
Kentucky Town Was Named America’s ‘Most Friendly’ Small Town 5 Times

Kentuckians are known for their true southern hospitality through and through. One very special Kentucky town has been named friendliest five years in a row. Angel here and I'll be totally honest I've lived in a lot of places in my life but Kentucky is by far the most welcoming. In our home growing up, you said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, and please. If I was ever to say "What" to my mother and was in distance she might pop me in the mouth or on the butt. It was considered disrespectful to answer in that way.
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Missouri Trail Cams Reveal a Curious Black Bear Loves Cameras

It appears there's a bear in southern Missouri that is seeking his 15 minutes of fame. He recently made an appearance on several trail cams and is not camera shy whatsoever. Growing Deer TV shared this YouTube short with no exact location given except that it is indeed "Bears in Southern Missouri". This apex predator is more than a little curious about all the cameras in his woods.
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’

What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
How you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Kentucky

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will officially kick off in Kentucky. Using the website "Digital Cookie", people can directly order from the Girl Scout in their life online. Just ask for their direct website link for Digital Cookie, then you can use their link to...
3 Things People of Illinois Can Learn from Happiest Country in the World

The World Happiness Report ranks countries on happiness and overall well-being. America is far from the top of the list, maybe this could elevate our 'happiness' game. This report, in existence for about a decade, ranks how we feel about life in our country. The rankings really are based on how we feel about our lives. What is our overall feeling about the quality of our lives? There are many factors that go into turning our feelings into all these numbers and rankings.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Kentucky Man Snaps Photos of an Amazing Nativity Scene Made Out of Pizza

This time of year, there are nativity scenes all over Italy. The one above is inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. As you can tell, it's quite detailed and, well, exquisite. Naturally, one would assume that the nativity at Vatican City is going to top all of them. And, I'll admit, the one outside in St. Peter's Square is a site to behold as well. It's gorgeous and nearly to human scale.
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

