A One-of-a-Kind Synchronous Firefly Viewing Experience in East Tennessee
Bear with me here, but I have to share this story. A few weeks ago I was watching an old episode of The West Wing. I'm a huge fan. (And I guess they're ALL old.) Anyway, in this episode, Air Force One was having issues with its landing gear and was going to have to do a lot of circling until some mid-air repairs were made. Meanwhile, the White House press corps had to be distracted from what was going on because of national security issues. So a staff member had to make up a reason for the reporters to flock to one of side of the plane as they were flying over the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia. The cockamamie story he came up with was about a festival of bonfires or something.
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
Kentucky Town Was Named America’s ‘Most Friendly’ Small Town 5 Times
Kentuckians are known for their true southern hospitality through and through. One very special Kentucky town has been named friendliest five years in a row. Angel here and I'll be totally honest I've lived in a lot of places in my life but Kentucky is by far the most welcoming. In our home growing up, you said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, and please. If I was ever to say "What" to my mother and was in distance she might pop me in the mouth or on the butt. It was considered disrespectful to answer in that way.
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
Legendary Southern Indiana News Anchor Celebrates 45 Years Behind the News Desk
What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years. See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below. The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years,...
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
Tennessee Gets Cool One Of A Kind Restaurant & They Even Have A Menu Item For Dogs
The state of Tennessee has some of the most deliciously wonderful restaurants EVER! They have a restaurant in the state that is the only one of its kind and sounds amazing. One of the biggest food trends is Charcuterie boards. Columbia, Tennessee is fortunate enough to really be way ahead of its time.
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Iconic cars from Hollywood will soon be displayed at Kentucky's National Corvette Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The bold rumble of a Corvette engine is a sweet sound to Bob Bubnis. He’s the curator of collections and exhibits manager at the National Corvette Museum. This year, one exhibits he is bringing to the world-renowned museum is “Custom Carismatic: the Legendary Creations...
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
Missouri Trail Cams Reveal a Curious Black Bear Loves Cameras
It appears there's a bear in southern Missouri that is seeking his 15 minutes of fame. He recently made an appearance on several trail cams and is not camera shy whatsoever. Growing Deer TV shared this YouTube short with no exact location given except that it is indeed "Bears in Southern Missouri". This apex predator is more than a little curious about all the cameras in his woods.
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
How you can buy Girl Scout cookies in Kentucky
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will officially kick off in Kentucky. Using the website "Digital Cookie", people can directly order from the Girl Scout in their life online. Just ask for their direct website link for Digital Cookie, then you can use their link to...
Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off the new year. The discount grocery chain said from now through Jan. 22, people can enter to win by signing up for Save A Lot’s email club through their website.
3 Things People of Illinois Can Learn from Happiest Country in the World
The World Happiness Report ranks countries on happiness and overall well-being. America is far from the top of the list, maybe this could elevate our 'happiness' game. This report, in existence for about a decade, ranks how we feel about life in our country. The rankings really are based on how we feel about our lives. What is our overall feeling about the quality of our lives? There are many factors that go into turning our feelings into all these numbers and rankings.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing in Kentucky
The cookie cargo has arrived! The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road are back to selling their famous snacks.
Kentucky Murder Mansion Has A Secret Bunker, Two Escape Tunnels & It’s For Sale
A Kentucky Mansion has gone viral after a TikTok video surfaced of a secret bunker and stories of a vicious murder taking place. The crazy thing this place is for sale!. The mansion is gorgeous. At first glance, it is made up of what many dreams of in a home they might never ever be able to afford. Here's how it's described on Realtor.com;
Kentucky Man Snaps Photos of an Amazing Nativity Scene Made Out of Pizza
This time of year, there are nativity scenes all over Italy. The one above is inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. As you can tell, it's quite detailed and, well, exquisite. Naturally, one would assume that the nativity at Vatican City is going to top all of them. And, I'll admit, the one outside in St. Peter's Square is a site to behold as well. It's gorgeous and nearly to human scale.
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
