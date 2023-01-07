ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

What To Do With The ADUs?

They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
UNION COUNTY, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately

CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
CRESTLINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
MANSFIELD, OH
Delaware Gazette

New subdivision proposed

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
DELAWARE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3

Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

