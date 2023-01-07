Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio wildlife agency appoints first female district manager
The Ohio Division of Wildlife has appointed its first female district manager.
Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
What To Do With The ADUs?
They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Transit's new director overseeing potential big changes
MOUNT VERNON – Knox Area Transit (KAT) will open its community transit center as a central hub this year to offer connecting routes so county residents can travel where they need to go. Bethany Celmar shared plans for KAT in 2023 in her second week as the agency’s new...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately
CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
Knox Pages
Knox County's new dog warden is ready for the job
MOUNT VERNON — Brian Biggerstaff knows a thing or two about dogs. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Biggerstaff grew up with dogs. He was able to appreciate what a man's best friend can bring into one's life.
NBC4 Columbus
Christian and Missionary Alliance unveils final plans for massive mixed-use development in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans have been revealed for a new project that is touted as the first mixed-use urban infill development in Reynoldsburg’s history. Nearly two years after the Christian and Missionary Alliance announced it would relocate its headquarters to a proposed development on the...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Common Pleas Court judges warn community of jury duty scam
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Common Pleas Court is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be deputy calling regarding jury service. Richland County Common Pleas Court Judges Brent N. Robinson and Phillip S. Naumoff issued the joint press release on Monday morning.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
Delaware Gazette
New subdivision proposed
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
Mount Vernon News
2022 Sports Year in Review: Part 3
Last week we recapped some of the great performances by local school programs and their student-athletes in 2022, and this week we wrap up our review of last year with cross-country and wrestling. Boys Cross-Country. At the 2022 Boys KMAC cross-country championship, Mount Gilead won, with Fredericktown placing second and...
Comments / 0