Report: California Air Resources Board plan falls short in addressing California’s climate goals

Read full article on original website
Related
am1380theanswer.com
Newsom requests a declaration of emergency in California as another round of storms hit
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom submitted a request to the White House for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to help with storm recovery and response efforts. Since Dec. 27 the state has been repeatedly hit by atmospheric river systems which are expected to continue to Jan. 10 with impacts lasting through to Jan.19. The state has seen urban flooding and twelve fatalities as a result.
Comments / 0