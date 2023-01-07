At the beginning of the ESPNU telecast of Friday Night’s Cal-Stanford matchup, play-by-play announcer Eric Rothman and Analyst Ben Braun discussed the absence of Forward James Keefe for Stanford. Rothman and Braun predicted that this may mean a big game for Lars Thiemann in the low post. Stanford’s strategy to compensate was for multiple players to collapse on the ball when it ended up down low. On Cal’s first sequence of the game, three players trapped Grant Newell along the baseline, leading to a turnover. Here is Lars’ first touch of the game.

