The Texas Department of Transportation opened the new eastbound overpass for RM 620 at Briarwood Drive at Chisholm Trail Friday, January 6. The overpass is part of the Ranch to Market Road 620 Roundabout project. The new overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and allows drivers to travel over Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35. Additionally, traffic can use the new eastbound RM 620 frontage…

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO