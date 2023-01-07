Dry January is a movement that has been around for a decade or so. It’s pretty straightforward — you steer clear of alcohol for the entire month of January. The concept actually originated in the U.K. in 2013, when a nonprofit called Alcohol Change UK started the movement with the goal of raising money for alcohol abuse awareness and treatment. The trend caught on around the globe, and now lots of people choose to take part in Dry January as a way to simply drink less or reset after a month or two of holiday festivities.

