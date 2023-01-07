ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

On video: Finding Common Ground When You Disagree

Journalist and author Monica Guzman visited Edmonds Jan. 5 to speak about about finding common ground during divided times. Guzman is a bridge builder who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels, the nation’s largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to depolarize America, founder and CEO of Reclaim Curiosity, an organization working to build a more curious world. She was a 2019 fellow at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation, a 2016 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University and was named one of the 50 most influential women in Seattle.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds’ Campbell Auto Group brothers, Shoreline diversity and inclusion coordinator selected for 2023 Beloved Community awards

For their longstanding commitment to helping others — particularly those in underserved communities — Edmonds car dealership owners Kurt and Craig Campbell and Shoreline resident Suni Tolton have been selected as the 2023 Beloved Community Award recipients by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) Board of Directors. The...
EDMONDS, WA
Fitness Corner: A New Year’s note

There’s a collective energy in the air at this time of year. Wafting all around us are feelings of freshness, motivation, potential for change, new opportunities, and chances to make ourselves and our lives better — promoted and perpetuated by newspapers, magazines, books, social media, our friends and family, and of course, ourselves.
EDMONDS, WA
Second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit Jan. 21

Decorative red lanterns adorn downtown Edmonds in anticipation of the second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration, which will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with family-friendly festivities on Saturday, Jan. 21. This year’s festivities will include a traditional lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong’s Northwest...
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds School District hosting Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Jan. 28

The Edmonds School District is hosting its first Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 and invites community members and organizations to participate. Register by Jan. 17 to host a table or presentation. Space is limited to 40 booths and 20 presentations. The district is looking for those willing to...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Restaurant News: Mocktails make the menu for Dry January

Dry January is a movement that has been around for a decade or so. It’s pretty straightforward — you steer clear of alcohol for the entire month of January. The concept actually originated in the U.K. in 2013, when a nonprofit called Alcohol Change UK started the movement with the goal of raising money for alcohol abuse awareness and treatment. The trend caught on around the globe, and now lots of people choose to take part in Dry January as a way to simply drink less or reset after a month or two of holiday festivities.
EDMONDS, WA
High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2023

Keegan Williams scored the game-winning free throw with 10 seconds remaining to complete the Royals’ four-point, fourth-quarter comeback against the Bruins. Keegan Williams 18, Jace Hampson 16, Cimaryus Sterling 14, Jordan Whittle 10, Noor Ahmadzai 7, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Nathan Sebhatu 2. Cascade leading scorers:. Devin Gilbert 36, Aidan...
LYNNWOOD, WA
I-5 lane reductions in north Everett planned for Monday night, Jan. 9

Drivers heading through Everett Monday should plan for overnight lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5. Traffic will eventually narrow to one lane from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as crews move into the final phase of repairing the damaged 12th Street bridge. Northbound lane...
EVERETT, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 3-9, 2023

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman told police she believes that a man who helped her park her vehicle after it was stuck on ice and snow in late December stole her Visa card and made $1,450 in unauthorized charges. The woman’s checkbook was also missing although no checks were written.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

