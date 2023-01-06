Read full article on original website
Related
anglerschannel.com
New Phoenix Boats/Alabama Bass Trail Pay Day Cash Bonus Announced for Anglers Competing in Alabama Bass Trail Tournaments in 2023
Decatur, Ala. (January 9, 2023) – The Alabama Bass Trail (ABT), the largest team trail tournament fishing organization in the Southeast, is excited to announce a new bonus program to the 2023 tournament schedule which gets underway January 21 on Lake Wedowee for the ABT 100 Series and February 11 on Lewis Smith for the ABT Tournament Series.
Comments / 0