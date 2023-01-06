ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

anglerschannel.com

Heck Yeah! Lufkin Boater Hayden Heck Kicks Off MLF Season with Victory at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Sam Rayburn Reservoir

BROOKELAND, Texas (Jan. 9, 2023) – Boater Hayden Heck of Lufkin, Texas, caught a five-bass limit weighing 28 pounds, 11 ounces, Saturday to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Presented by T-H Marine on Sam Rayburn Reservoir . The tournament, hosted by the Jasper County Development District, was the season-opening event for the BFL Cowboy Division. Heck earned $14,000, including the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for his victory.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

All he wanted to do is go fishing

Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

City of Newton auctioning off vehicles and work equipment

The City of Newton has announced that they are auctioning off several vehicles and work equipment. The city says that it’s an online auction, and bids are being received until Monday, January 23rd on the website www.govdeals.com/newtontx. The items up for bids are the following:. 1996 Freightliner bucket-truck. 2010...
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Driver uninjured despite striking a cow on a highway

A driver was lucky to escape injury despite striking a cow on a roadway in Newton County. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, it happened at about 10:30 Monday night on Highway 87 in the Pine Grove Community, about 4 miles south of Newton. Captain Smith said Noah...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Who murdered Doug Janis? Sabine County cold case remains unsolved

Doug Janis was living the dream, and doing what he loved along the banks of Toledo Bend Lake; fishing. He was known by the fishing community as “The Catfish Man”, and well loved by all who met him. He was inspired to draw and design plans for a unique houseboat that was years in the making prior to its launch and permanent docking in a cove at Toledo Bend. But all of that changed on December 13th, 2020 when his houseboat went up in flames.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Newton County Biorefinery Project Selected for ‘Community Impact Award’

In the push for U.S. climate goals set for 2030 – as well as those for a fully zero-carbon aviation sector by 2050 – sustainable fuel is a key element. USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona that will produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feed-stock.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed

SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
NEW LLANO, LA
kjas.com

Jasper City Council approves call for elections but delays other items

The Jasper City Council convened on Monday evening and quickly moved through a short agenda of items to be discussed or voted on with all members present except for District 3 Councilman DeMarcus Holmes, who was unable to attend. First up on the agenda was the recognition of longtime Jasper...
JASPER, TX
KSLA

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA

