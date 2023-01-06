Read full article on original website
anglerschannel.com
Heck Yeah! Lufkin Boater Hayden Heck Kicks Off MLF Season with Victory at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
BROOKELAND, Texas (Jan. 9, 2023) – Boater Hayden Heck of Lufkin, Texas, caught a five-bass limit weighing 28 pounds, 11 ounces, Saturday to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Presented by T-H Marine on Sam Rayburn Reservoir . The tournament, hosted by the Jasper County Development District, was the season-opening event for the BFL Cowboy Division. Heck earned $14,000, including the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for his victory.
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
kjas.com
City of Newton auctioning off vehicles and work equipment
The City of Newton has announced that they are auctioning off several vehicles and work equipment. The city says that it’s an online auction, and bids are being received until Monday, January 23rd on the website www.govdeals.com/newtontx. The items up for bids are the following:. 1996 Freightliner bucket-truck. 2010...
kjas.com
Driver uninjured despite striking a cow on a highway
A driver was lucky to escape injury despite striking a cow on a roadway in Newton County. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, it happened at about 10:30 Monday night on Highway 87 in the Pine Grove Community, about 4 miles south of Newton. Captain Smith said Noah...
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
kjas.com
Who murdered Doug Janis? Sabine County cold case remains unsolved
Doug Janis was living the dream, and doing what he loved along the banks of Toledo Bend Lake; fishing. He was known by the fishing community as “The Catfish Man”, and well loved by all who met him. He was inspired to draw and design plans for a unique houseboat that was years in the making prior to its launch and permanent docking in a cove at Toledo Bend. But all of that changed on December 13th, 2020 when his houseboat went up in flames.
calcasieu.info
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
newtoncountynews.net
Newton County Biorefinery Project Selected for ‘Community Impact Award’
In the push for U.S. climate goals set for 2030 – as well as those for a fully zero-carbon aviation sector by 2050 – sustainable fuel is a key element. USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona that will produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feed-stock.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
KTRE
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
KFDM-TV
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
KPLC TV
Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
KSLA
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
Texas Rangers investigating those who could have helped Sabine County murderer in his escape
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers is leading the investigation to determine if anyone may have helped convicted murderer Matthew Edgar hide from law enforcement in Sabine County for nearly a year. Edgar, 26, was convicted in connection with the 2020 death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19,...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 3 – January 6
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office, the following people failed to appear in court and...
kjas.com
Jasper City Council approves call for elections but delays other items
The Jasper City Council convened on Monday evening and quickly moved through a short agenda of items to be discussed or voted on with all members present except for District 3 Councilman DeMarcus Holmes, who was unable to attend. First up on the agenda was the recognition of longtime Jasper...
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023.
