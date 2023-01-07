Read full article on original website
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Sister and Brookville alumni, 2nd-grade teacher Jen Palmer and principal Jill Rhoades, work together at Pinecreek Elementary. They’re pictured here with several 2nd-grade students. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Annie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Annie. Annie is a female Chihuahua & Beagle mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Annie is friendly, playful, and funny!. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane...
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
Windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county. The loads will be moving Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Route details are: On Tuesday, blades will leave the Port of Erie hourly from 9 a.m. through […]
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc., to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration at DuBois Location
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
Homer City man killed in early morning crash, coroner reports
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man was killed in an early morning crash after the Indiana County coroner said his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck while he was making a turn. According to Coroner Jerry Overman, 25-year-old Hunter McCloskey was driving west on Route 422 in Pine Township at 12:58 a.m. […]
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Cambria County baker places at the PA Farm Show
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Cambria County baker is bringing home a couple of ribbons and some great baking experience from the PA Farm Show. Sharon Karlheim, from Patton, Cambria County, competed in both the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest and the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest. For the chocolate cake, she submitted a chocolate, […]
New office location opens for State Rep. Dallas Kephart in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A third office location is slated to open for State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) after he already opened up two other locations in December. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Kephart will open his new satellite office location along 300 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays […]
Police Release Details on Two Passengers Injured in Crash on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) State Police in DuBois released the details of a crash that occurred on Christmas Eve on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, injuring two passengers. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by PSP DuBois, the crash happened around 10:34 a.m. on Saturday,...
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
Indiana County Man Killed After Vehicle Rammed From Behind on Route 422
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man was killed after his vehicle was rammed from behind on Route 422 early Saturday morning. According to Indiana-based State Police, this crash took place around 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Route 422 (Ben Franklin Highway), in Pine Township, Indiana County.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cream Cheesecake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cream Cheesecake. A quick and flavorful dessert made with lemon cream-filled sandwich cookies!. 1-1/2 cups crushed lemon cream-filled sandwich cookies. 2 tablespoons sugar. 1/4 cup butter, melted. Lemon Filling:. 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar. 5 tablespoons cornstarch. 1 cup water. 2 egg...
Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
Police: Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Driver Flees Scene
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash on Douglas Raad in Pike Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 10, this crash happened around 4:37 a.m. on Friday, December 30, on Douglas Road, in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
