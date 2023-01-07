Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision
Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program. On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Interesting and Multi-Talented Portal Prospect in Bruce IV
STILLWATER – Monday afternoon Oklahoma State offered another transfer portal receiver prospect, but Arland Bruce IV could be much more than a receiver and he has been in the past. The junior-to-be has played in 25 games and started 12 in his two seasons at Iowa. He is listed at 5-10, 198-pounds and is designated as a wide receiver, but Bruce was in high school and still could be a jack-of-all-trades on offense. At Iowa this season he caught 19 passes for 187-yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.8-yards a reception. He also rushed for 47-yards and a touchdown on 12 carries with a 3.9-yards per carry average.
blackchronicle.com
Checking in with Oklahoma softball
NORMAN, Okla. — We are now just a month away from the two-straight defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners taking the field for the first time in Irvine, Calif., at the Mark Campbell Invitational. When they do, they’ll be taking their second crack at joining UCLA as the only program to capture three consecutive national titles.
Official: Oklahoma Hires New Wide Receivers Coach
L'Damian Washington served as OU's interim wide receivers coach in 2022 after Cale Gundy's stunning resignation in August.
Sooner Football 2023 Roster Update
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share all the latest details on the Oklahoma football roster as the transfer portal heats up.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Win Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open Behind Four Titles
EDINBORO – The 23rd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team claimed the team title at the Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open on Sunday, with four Sooner wrestlers bringing home the individual title in their weight class. Oklahoma wrestlers went undefeated in the round of 16, and recorded three pins and one tech fall...
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooner Magic Sends OU Past No. 11 Iowa State
NORMAN – The lead changed 10 times in the final 3:23 of regulation, but Skylar Vann's turnaround bucket over Ashley Joens pushed No. 17 Oklahoma over No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The win over the 11th-ranked Cyclones was the fifth top-25 variety of the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
Former Cowboy Commits To Kevin Wilson, Tulsa Football
Kevin Wilson has only been the head football coach for the University of Tulsa for about a month, but he already made some big-time moves in the transfer portal. On Sunday, defensive back Kanion Williams announced his decision to leave Oklahoma State and join the Golden Hurricane. Williams joins Braylin...
KOKI FOX 23
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
yukonprogressnews.com
Patricia Kathleen Hill
Patricia Kathleen Hill of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. She was born to William and Viola Klopp on Dec.16, 1933, in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Wichita. She married Darrell Dwayne Hill in 1953; they lived in several locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, before making Yukon their final home.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
Does The Mayor Of Oklahoma City Provide A Post-Trump Road Map For Republicans?
Anti-Trump, tax-raising David Holt is waiting for the GOP’s fever to break.
Comments / 0