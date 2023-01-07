ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Offers Interesting and Multi-Talented Portal Prospect in Bruce IV

STILLWATER – Monday afternoon Oklahoma State offered another transfer portal receiver prospect, but Arland Bruce IV could be much more than a receiver and he has been in the past. The junior-to-be has played in 25 games and started 12 in his two seasons at Iowa. He is listed at 5-10, 198-pounds and is designated as a wide receiver, but Bruce was in high school and still could be a jack-of-all-trades on offense. At Iowa this season he caught 19 passes for 187-yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.8-yards a reception. He also rushed for 47-yards and a touchdown on 12 carries with a 3.9-yards per carry average.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Checking in with Oklahoma softball

NORMAN, Okla. — We are now just a month away from the two-straight defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners taking the field for the first time in Irvine, Calif., at the Mark Campbell Invitational. When they do, they’ll be taking their second crack at joining UCLA as the only program to capture three consecutive national titles.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Win Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open Behind Four Titles

EDINBORO – The 23rd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team claimed the team title at the Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open on Sunday, with four Sooner wrestlers bringing home the individual title in their weight class. Oklahoma wrestlers went undefeated in the round of 16, and recorded three pins and one tech fall...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoma Sooner

Sooner Magic Sends OU Past No. 11 Iowa State

NORMAN – The lead changed 10 times in the final 3:23 of regulation, but Skylar Vann's turnaround bucket over Ashley Joens pushed No. 17 Oklahoma over No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The win over the 11th-ranked Cyclones was the fifth top-25 variety of the...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Patricia Kathleen Hill

Patricia Kathleen Hill of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. She was born to William and Viola Klopp on Dec.16, 1933, in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Wichita. She married Darrell Dwayne Hill in 1953; they lived in several locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, before making Yukon their final home.
