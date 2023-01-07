Read full article on original website
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City
The richest woman in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok Challenge
progressivegrocer.com
Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens in Oklahoma City
Following its December funding round, curbside drive-thru grocer JackBe will officially open its first location at 178th and North May Avenue in Edmond, Okla., on Jan. 10, the first of three locations slated to open in 2023. JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping...
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
KOCO
Residents in Edmond may notice temporary sales tax has lowered
EDMOND, Okla. — If you live in Edmond, you may be noticing your shopping costs are a little cheaper. Over the last year, Edmond residents have been paying a temporary sales tax so the city could buy the 22 acres of land near Hafer Park. In Edmond, the temporary tax is now gone and it raised the money necessary for the city to purchase the land.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
yukonprogressnews.com
Vendor chosen to ‘build’ new YPD vehicles
Yukon’s newest police vehicles should “hit the streets” within two months after being outfitted with required equipment. Dana Safety Supply Inc. has been selected to install lights, sirens, consoles, protective cages, and computer mounts in five Chevrolet Tahoes. The Yukon Police Department will pay $72,378.85 to buy...
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
okctalk.com
Andy B's bringing multi-million dollar entertainment complex to OKC
Heritage Lanes at NW 122nd and Penn is set to be converted to a new location for Andy B's Entertainment. The new facility will feature traditional bowling, VIP bowling, and duckpin bowling as well as axe throwing, a large arcade with virtual reality and a redemption room, billiards, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful
The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
pdjnews.com
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
yukonprogressnews.com
Committee to help county choose new courthouse architect
EL RENO – Four of the eight Canadian County officers have been appointed to decide which architects to interview to prepare plans and cost estimates for a new county courthouse complex. Canadian County Commissioners would then hire a firm to develop the design of a multi-level courthouse/administration building in...
