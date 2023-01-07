Read full article on original website
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
