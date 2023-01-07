Originally Posted On: https://georgiaautolaw.com/are-suvs-commercial-vehicles/. This is a debatable question that has been argued on for years, and there is no definitive answer. Some people believe that SUVs are commercial vehicles because they are designed for carrying a lot of people and cargo, while others do not consider them to be commercial vehicles at all. The truth is, it depends whether the SUV is registered as a private or as a commercial vehicle.

11 HOURS AGO