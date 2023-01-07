Read full article on original website
Customer Calls Out Walmart After Finding Anti-Theft Lock on $8.98 Mascara As Theft Becomes $94.5B Problem Across Country
In a now-viral video, a woman called Walmart out for keeping products such as mascaras behind the anti-theft locks. On Jan. 5, TikTok user Talya (@partywithtal) posted a video to her account that has garnered more than 2.3 million views.
KTEN.com
What Are The Safety Problems In The Trucking Industry?
Originally Posted On: https://georgiaautolaw.com/what-are-the-safety-problems-in-the-trucking-industry/. The trucking industry is one of the most dangerous ones in the United States, with fatal crashes involving trucks outnumbering car crashes. In addition, the trucking industry is responsible for more than half of all fatal crashes on US roads. As the transportation industry continues to grow, it is essential that safety standards are improved to protect the safety of all involved.
KTEN.com
Are SUVs Commercial Vehicles?
Originally Posted On: https://georgiaautolaw.com/are-suvs-commercial-vehicles/. This is a debatable question that has been argued on for years, and there is no definitive answer. Some people believe that SUVs are commercial vehicles because they are designed for carrying a lot of people and cargo, while others do not consider them to be commercial vehicles at all. The truth is, it depends whether the SUV is registered as a private or as a commercial vehicle.
