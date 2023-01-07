Read full article on original website
Flying out of Chicago today? All flights in the United States grounded due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy
LANSING, Ill. (January 10, 2023) – Lansing could see a spring-like high of 49 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain increases after sunset. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
Tuesday: Partial sunshine
LANSING, Ill. (January 9, 2023) – Tuesday will look much like Monday in Lansing — partial sunshine and a high temperature of 44 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom
JOLIET, Ill. - A Bolingbrook man is accused of fatally shooting a Joliet mom in her car Sunday morning. At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. When officers arrived, they located...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
Detectives are investigating the victim's cause of death.
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
