Lansing, IL

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

LANSING, Ill. (January 10, 2023) – Lansing could see a spring-like high of 49 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A chance of rain increases after sunset. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Tuesday: Partial sunshine

LANSING, Ill. (January 9, 2023) – Tuesday will look much like Monday in Lansing — partial sunshine and a high temperature of 44 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom

JOLIET, Ill. - A Bolingbrook man is accused of fatally shooting a Joliet mom in her car Sunday morning. At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. When officers arrived, they located...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
