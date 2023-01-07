Read full article on original website
Liberto to Deliver Keynote for MLK Community Breakfast at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art. BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will...
IUP Students from Venango, Forest Counties Achieve Dean’s List Honor
INDIANA, Pa. – The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:. Tionesta: Lucia Dava Rakoci, Lower Allegheny Boulevard, B.S. in Biology BS + Secondary Science...
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and...
Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
Randy Lee Waitz
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
Featured Local Job: RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare
Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City. Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available. Ask about their sign-on bonus!. ***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***. ***Generous PTO and Employer...
David Carl Puleo
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Full Service Residential Electrical Services
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical is a full service electrical contractor providing friendly and competitively priced service to homeowners and small businesses. Deets Mechanical provides emergency and scheduled residential service for any electrical need. All of Deets Mechanical electricians go through a background check process, drug screens, and have continued education on the latest national electrical codes so you can feel confident about having them in your home.
Marcella Buzard Haskell
Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side. Born in Erie, PA on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January. Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, PA where Marcella was raised.
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine …. Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine on your body. Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine …. Motivation Monday: Dehydrating effects of caffeine on your body. Picture Perfect Weather- Gino. Birthdays: Amber Pursell. Idaho killer drove by to see ‘fruits of his actions’: …...
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
Jerry Harold Fair
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contributes to Closure of Movie Theater
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease. (Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.) For 15 years,...
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
Helen L. Doutt
Helen L. Doutt, born January 3, 1928, in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sugarcreek Station. Helen worked as an LPN at the Erie County Home, and the former Venango County Home. She also worked at the former Grandview...
