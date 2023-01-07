ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

SPONSORED: Why Buy from Redbank Chevrolet? Locally Owned, Friendly Sales and Service Teams, and Much More.

By Joanne Bauer
 4 days ago
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Full Service Residential Electrical Services

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical is a full service electrical contractor providing friendly and competitively priced service to homeowners and small businesses. Deets Mechanical provides emergency and scheduled residential service for any electrical need. All of Deets Mechanical electricians go through a background check process, drug screens, and have continued education on the latest national electrical codes so you can feel confident about having them in your home.
SENECA, PA
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
DUBOIS, PA
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
David Carl Puleo

David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
OIL CITY, PA
Alexander F. Forbes III

Alexander F. Forbes III, age 71, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Coral Gables, FL, on July 24, 1951, to the late Alexander and Marion (Carpentino) Forbes Jr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Forbes of...
LEEPER, PA
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Marcella Buzard Haskell

Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side. Born in Erie, PA on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January. Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, PA where Marcella was raised.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Jerry Harold Fair

Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
PARKER, PA
Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner

VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City. Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available. Ask about their sign-on bonus!. ***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***. ***Generous PTO and Employer...
OIL CITY, PA
Randy Lee Waitz

Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
OIL CITY, PA
Gloria N. Terwilliger

Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
PARKER, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart

Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer. Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin. Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years. They are planning a traditional wedding on May...
FRANKLIN, PA

