SPONSORED: Why Buy from Redbank Chevrolet? Locally Owned, Friendly Sales and Service Teams, and Much More.

SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM Has a RAM TRX in Stock!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM has a one-of-a-kind 2022 RAM TRX in stock and ready to go. Watch as Matt Hummel highlights the features and loaded options on this one-of-a-kind Red RAM TRX that can do zero to sixty in four and a half seconds!
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and...
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Full Service Residential Electrical Services
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical is a full service electrical contractor providing friendly and competitively priced service to homeowners and small businesses. Deets Mechanical provides emergency and scheduled residential service for any electrical need. All of Deets Mechanical electricians go through a background check process, drug screens, and have continued education on the latest national electrical codes so you can feel confident about having them in your home.
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contributes to Closure of Movie Theater
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease. (Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.) For 15 years,...
SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16. The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction...
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
David Carl Puleo
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
Alexander F. Forbes III
Alexander F. Forbes III, age 71, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Coral Gables, FL, on July 24, 1951, to the late Alexander and Marion (Carpentino) Forbes Jr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Forbes of...
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Marcella Buzard Haskell
Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side. Born in Erie, PA on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January. Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, PA where Marcella was raised.
Jerry Harold Fair
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
Featured Local Job: RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare
Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City. Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available. Ask about their sign-on bonus!. ***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***. ***Generous PTO and Employer...
Randy Lee Waitz
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow...
Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart
Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer. Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin. Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years. They are planning a traditional wedding on May...
