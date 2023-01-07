Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and...
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Full Service Residential Electrical Services
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical is a full service electrical contractor providing friendly and competitively priced service to homeowners and small businesses. Deets Mechanical provides emergency and scheduled residential service for any electrical need. All of Deets Mechanical electricians go through a background check process, drug screens, and have continued education on the latest national electrical codes so you can feel confident about having them in your home.
IUP Students from Venango, Forest Counties Achieve Dean’s List Honor
INDIANA, Pa. – The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:. Tionesta: Lucia Dava Rakoci, Lower Allegheny Boulevard, B.S. in Biology BS + Secondary Science...
Featured Local Job: RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare
Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City. Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available. Ask about their sign-on bonus!. ***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***. ***Generous PTO and Employer...
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM Has a RAM TRX in Stock!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM has a one-of-a-kind 2022 RAM TRX in stock and ready to go. Watch as Matt Hummel highlights the features and loaded options on this one-of-a-kind Red RAM TRX that can do zero to sixty in four and a half seconds!
Liberto to Deliver Keynote for MLK Community Breakfast at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art. BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will...
David Carl Puleo
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
Randy Lee Waitz
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position
Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately. To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements. Duties and Responsibilities:. Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance. Follows the daily schedule...
Jerry Harold Fair
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023. Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy. He was...
Alexander F. Forbes III
Alexander F. Forbes III, age 71, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Coral Gables, FL, on July 24, 1951, to the late Alexander and Marion (Carpentino) Forbes Jr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Forbes of...
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
Police Seeking Information on Bloomfield Township Burglary
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Bloomfield Township. According to a release issued by PSP Corry on Tuesday, January 10, the theft occurred as an unknown actor(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s locked metal shed on Westside Drive in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, sometime between October 30 and December 31.
Mame (Marian) Estadt
Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 surrounded by her family. Born November 5,1939, she was the second of nine children to Paul and Martina Siegel. Mame was a graduate of North Clarion High School and Clarion State College. She married Dan Estadt on...
Helen L. Doutt
Helen L. Doutt, born January 3, 1928, in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sugarcreek Station. Helen worked as an LPN at the Erie County Home, and the former Venango County Home. She also worked at the former Grandview...
David Joseph Young
David Joseph Young, 50, of Rimersburg, died Saturday December 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born on August 31, 1972, in Butler, he was the son of the late David F. and Betty S. (Vlassich) Young. He is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Smith of Tucson, Arizona, three children,...
