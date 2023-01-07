Read full article on original website
Abramovic Announces Re-Election for Venango County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Albert “Chip” Abramovic has announced he will seek reelection for Venango County Commissioner. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Venango County,” Abramovic said. “I have worked hard to get Venango County on the map and at the forefront of conversations in the Commonwealth.”
Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.
CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and...
Polar Plunge Set for Early February at Two Mile Run County Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Justus Jaunt & Polar Plunge are returning to Two Mile County Park on February 4. (Photo above: Participants in the 2022 Polar Plunge run into the freezing cold lake at Two Mile Run County Park.) The annual event, set for Saturday, February 4, 2023,...
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
David Carl Puleo
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo. David was a 1982 Oil City High...
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash
A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
IUP Students from Venango, Forest Counties Achieve Dean’s List Honor
INDIANA, Pa. – The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:. Tionesta: Lucia Dava Rakoci, Lower Allegheny Boulevard, B.S. in Biology BS + Secondary Science...
Randy Lee Waitz
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home. Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz. Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH
A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Cocoa Trifle
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Cocoa Trifle – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 packages (10 ounces each) of frozen sweetened raspberries, thawed. 1 loaf (10-3/4 ounces) frozen pound cake, thawed and cut into 1/2-inch slices. 2 tablespoons baking cocoa. Directions. -In a bowl, beat...
Fire spreads to three homes in New Castle
Crews worked to control a fire Monday morning in New Castle that spread to neighboring homes.
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods
Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
