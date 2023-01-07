ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Sanderson named to ‘Million Dollar’ forum

 4 days ago
Sanderson

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum recently announced that Clinton attorney H.W. “Sandy” Sanderson Jr. has been certified as a member of the prestigious group of trial lawyers, whose membership is limited to attorneys who have won million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements.

The organization was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 7,800 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Members must have acted as a principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of $1 million or more.

Sanderson operates out of the Holland, Poole, Holland & Sanderson PA of Clinton. Sanderson is a graduate of Campbell Law School with a Juris Doctor Degree and handles personal injury, wrongful death, workers compensation and social security disability cases.

