Sampson County, NC

Holidays at Six Runs Plantation

By Staff reports
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
Six Runs Plantation opened its doors for the holidays, the expanse in southern Sampson County decorated in all of its rustic splendor.

Rebecca “Becky” Todd is the heart of Six Runs Plantation, taking immense pride in the grounds and ensuring the inside of the lodge and the surrouding area reflect a love for all things nature. Todd’s passion for the outdoors, coupled with her restlessness and penchant for juggling multiple projects, is the lifeblood behind the Sampson landmark which she has owned for more than four decades, since 1979.

Todd, a retired home economics teacher who taught in Duplin, Sampson and Wayne counties for nearly three decades, still imparts knowledge to others, and holds a great love for the land. A lot of that happens at Six Runs.

The lodge itself is a 7,000-square-foot, two-story structure constructed of heart pine, juniper and cypress. In 1985, the foundation was laid for the addition of the Peterson Home, renamed the Todd House. Built circa 1800, it is a heart pine and pegged home restored from just down the road. The plantation is located approximately 15 miles south of Clinton, off of N.C. 421 South.

A hunting preserve licensed with the North Carolina Wildlife Association since 1980, the 1,000-plus acres at Six Runs offers primarily bobwhite quail hunting from October through March, said to be among the best between Wilmington and Raleigh.

