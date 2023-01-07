On the Jan. 9 episode of Raw that will take place tonight, Alexa Bliss is set to explain her actions against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Last week, Bliss had a championship match against Belair that broke down into a vicious attack. The match ended in a disqualification when Bliss attacked the referee and then turned her attention back to Belair. She took Belair out with two DDTs on the steel steps at ringside. This was all after seeing two Uncle Howdy masked individuals in the front row.

