Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
diva-dirt.com
Toxic Attraction Wins NXT Battle Royal, Triple Threat Set For Vengeance Day
The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez walked into the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT ready to find out who her opponent would be at Vengeance Day. What she didn’t expect is to have two challengers and be booked for a Triple Threat at Vengeance Day on Feb. 4.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
diva-dirt.com
Raw Discussion Post: 01.09.23
Tonight’s Raw will have the fallout from last week as Alexa Bliss will explain her actions. She will speak tonight on her attack on Bianca Belair last week. Bliss first attacked a WWE official last week to cause a disqualification in the Raw Women’s Championship match. She then continued to attack on the outside with the steel steps.
diva-dirt.com
Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Recent Actions Against Bianca Belair
On the Jan. 9 episode of Raw that will take place tonight, Alexa Bliss is set to explain her actions against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Last week, Bliss had a championship match against Belair that broke down into a vicious attack. The match ended in a disqualification when Bliss attacked the referee and then turned her attention back to Belair. She took Belair out with two DDTs on the steel steps at ringside. This was all after seeing two Uncle Howdy masked individuals in the front row.
diva-dirt.com
Tiffany Stratton Makes NXT Return; Stevie Turner Coming Soon
Tiffany Stratton has returned to NXT for the first time in five months. The last fans saw Stratton was in the Lights Out Match against Wendy Choo that took place in August. She returned at New Year’s Evil on the Jan. 10 episode of NXT as she was confirmed to be the woman in the vignettes leading up to a new year return.
diva-dirt.com
WWE’s Samantha Irvin & Ricochet Get Engaged
WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin and Ricochet have announced their engagement. The happy couple took to social media to share the proposal photos and the ring. The couple has been together since at least November 2021. Irvin has been signed with WWE since April 2021 while Ricochet has been with the company since 2018.
diva-dirt.com
Alexa Bliss Is The Face Of Evil; Two More Names Added To The Rumble
The Jan. 9 episode of Raw had Alexa Bliss explaining her actions against Bianca Belair last week plus two women’s matches take place. First, Bliss had her segment as she stepped on top of the commentary desk. She took to the mic to address what took place last week. Commentary confirmed that Belair walked away from what took place with just some stitches.
diva-dirt.com
Free Agent/Contract Updates For Chelsea Green And Kylie Rae
Two names that have been hinted at signing with WWE recently have been Chelsea Green and Kylie Rae. The return of Chelsea Green has been speculated for a number of months ever since her exit from IMPACT Wrestling. Green has stayed a free agent since her WWE release in 2021. She worked with multiple companies during this time.
