diva-dirt.com
Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Recent Actions Against Bianca Belair
On the Jan. 9 episode of Raw that will take place tonight, Alexa Bliss is set to explain her actions against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Last week, Bliss had a championship match against Belair that broke down into a vicious attack. The match ended in a disqualification when Bliss attacked the referee and then turned her attention back to Belair. She took Belair out with two DDTs on the steel steps at ringside. This was all after seeing two Uncle Howdy masked individuals in the front row.
Alexa Bliss Is The Face Of Evil; Two More Names Added To The Rumble
The Jan. 9 episode of Raw had Alexa Bliss explaining her actions against Bianca Belair last week plus two women’s matches take place. First, Bliss had her segment as she stepped on top of the commentary desk. She took to the mic to address what took place last week. Commentary confirmed that Belair walked away from what took place with just some stitches.
Raw Discussion Post: 01.09.23
Tonight’s Raw will have the fallout from last week as Alexa Bliss will explain her actions. She will speak tonight on her attack on Bianca Belair last week. Bliss first attacked a WWE official last week to cause a disqualification in the Raw Women’s Championship match. She then continued to attack on the outside with the steel steps.
Tiffany Stratton Makes NXT Return; Stevie Turner Coming Soon
Tiffany Stratton has returned to NXT for the first time in five months. The last fans saw Stratton was in the Lights Out Match against Wendy Choo that took place in August. She returned at New Year’s Evil on the Jan. 10 episode of NXT as she was confirmed to be the woman in the vignettes leading up to a new year return.
Toxic Attraction Wins NXT Battle Royal, Triple Threat Set For Vengeance Day
The NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez walked into the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT ready to find out who her opponent would be at Vengeance Day. What she didn’t expect is to have two challengers and be booked for a Triple Threat at Vengeance Day on Feb. 4.
WWE’s Samantha Irvin & Ricochet Get Engaged
WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin and Ricochet have announced their engagement. The happy couple took to social media to share the proposal photos and the ring. The couple has been together since at least November 2021. Irvin has been signed with WWE since April 2021 while Ricochet has been with the company since 2018.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is pregnant, plans return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Ray Lalonde spills secrets: ‘They have a game show cop’
“Jeopardy!” champion Ray Lalonde is spilling some on-set secrets after winning 13 consecutive games. Lalonde won $386,400 in his impressive streak, and he isn’t letting his exit from the quiz show on the Jan. 3 episode get him down. He said he was having “too much fun” to let the loss bother him. The Canadian, who creates film sets, told Toronto Life last week he took the show “one game at a time” as he clawed his way into the winners’ circle and the hearts of viewers at home. He admitted he got a little hot and flustered under the bright stage lights, which did...
We’re identical strangers with the same name and job — so we took a DNA test
So nice, they may have made him twice. Two Minor League baseball pitchers with the exact same name — and eerily similar looks — took a DNA test to find out if they’re actually related after years of being confused for one another. Brady Feigl, 32, who is a player for the Long Island Ducks, looks nearly-identical to the other Brady Feigl, 27, who plays for the Las Vegas Aviators. The pair both measure up at 6 feet four inches tall, have fiery red hair and wear glasses. In 2015, the doppelgängers were first mistaken for the other when they both had the exact...
Free Agent/Contract Updates For Chelsea Green And Kylie Rae
Two names that have been hinted at signing with WWE recently have been Chelsea Green and Kylie Rae. The return of Chelsea Green has been speculated for a number of months ever since her exit from IMPACT Wrestling. Green has stayed a free agent since her WWE release in 2021. She worked with multiple companies during this time.
