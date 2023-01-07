Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter Went Off On Social Media About Lacey Evans Using The Cobra Clutch
Sgt. Slaughter recently learned about WWE's Lacey Evans using the cobra clutch as a finisher, and he had a lot to say about it.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
wrestletalk.com
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
bodyslam.net
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL – 1/8/23
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8th from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Posts Cryptic Message Saying ‘Bye’ and ‘Someday’ He Plans to ‘Talk About Everything’
AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no stranger to cryptic social media posts, and he did it again today. The AEW star tweeted “BYE” and a photo of his mask. He did not elaborate, but some interpret this to mean that he will return with a new look, while others believe he will not return to AEW. Nothing has indicated that he is finished with AEW. In fact, he’s been sidelined due to an injury.
PWMania
Latest on WWE Morale Now That Vince McMahon is Looking to Sell the Company
As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said, “The idea of selling right now is safer than waiting. It may not...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 1/12/2023
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
