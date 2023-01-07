Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara-San Marcos Boys Basketball Game Postponed
The crosstown boys basketball game between San Marcos and Santa Barbara High tonight at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion has been postponed, San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy confirmed Monday morning. A rescheduled date for the Channel League clash will be determined. Also postponed was Dos Pueblos’ boys basketball game at...
Noozhawk
Jacob Dominguez, Michelle Arellanes of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week
San Marcos wrestler Jacob Dominguez and basketball player Michelle Arellanes were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. The SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday due to the heavy rainstorm. The honorees will be recognized at the next luncheon on Jan. 23. Dominguez...
Noozhawk
Newborn Baby, Mother Among People Rescued from Santa Ynez River in Lompoc
A woman who had just given birth and her baby were among people rescued from the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc on Monday. In the first incident, the Lompoc Fire Department was on the 2000 block of North H Street checking on black smoke they had seen earlier, police Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Noozhawk
Black Keys Returns to Santa Barbara
The Black Keys group returns to Santa Barbara with its Dropout Boogie Tour, making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 7 p.m. May 4, at 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via AXS.com. As they’ve done their entire career, The Black...
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Austin Herlihy Says State Street Will Not Improve Until Paseo Nuevo Has New Owner
Commercial real estate broker Austin Herlihy breaks down the future of State Street, downtown housing, and offers his take on the La Cumbre Plaza mall controversy, as well as the rising status of the Camino Real Marketplace, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina. Herlihy, the...
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Noozhawk
Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage
Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Lingering Challenges for 2023 City Council in Lompoc
There were some positive improvements in Lompoc during 2022. Some streets were resurfaced; CALTRANS started work on improving Ocean Avenue; the Beatty Park play area was improved dramatically; county tax Measure A road funding was allocated after years of “talking” to improve the bridge across the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246; and plans are in the works to improve bicycle access along H Street.
Noozhawk
Cold, Wet and Hungry: Surviving a Wet Night in the Mud
The last thing that either Ava or Gage ever thought they would be doing on a stormy night was spending it stuck in the mud in the middle of flowing water with no idea how bad things could get. “I guess I got a little cocky,” Gage admitted. The...
Noozhawk
County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning
County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
Noozhawk
Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet
A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
Noozhawk
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule
After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Closes West Beach After Sewage Spill, MTD Stops Bus Service as Storm Hammers South Coast
A 5,000-gallon raw sewage spill was reported in Santa Barbara on Monday night and the Public Health Department closed West Beach. The untreated sewage spill was from a storm drain discharging to Mission Creek near Vernon and Serena roads in Santa Barbara, which is near the upper De la Vina Street corridor, according to the county.
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
Noozhawk
‘Bicycle Bob’ Shifting Gears After Nearly 40 Years in Bike Business
Bicycle Bob walked into his namesake Old Town Goleta store on Sunday for the final time as owner. Come Monday, Bob “Bicycle Bob” Zaratzian will slow his roll, put his kickstand down and hop off the figurative bike he’s been pedaling for nearly 40 years. He’s going...
Noozhawk
Registration Open For Lompoc Father Daughter Dance
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division invites the community to put on their dancing shoes and register for the Father Daughter Dance, back for 2023. This year’s Father Daughter Dance will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4; and Sunday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night for photos only.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations
Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
Comments / 0