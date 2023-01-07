Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip
WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Erickson: Exclusive Montana scoring club could be poised to add a Paige
BILLINGS — The 2,000-point club in basketball is no doubt one of the most exclusive in all of Montana sports. In 112 seasons of Montana high school basketball, only 31 boys and 17 girls have earned their way onto the list. Why so few members? Well, for a player...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
yourbigsky.com
The Waltz, Baby! Get your Big Sky DanceSport on!
It’s a new year and time to allow yourself something new and different for some fun and good health. Why not try some different dancing on for a change?. Big Sky DanceSport in Billings is hosting dance classes of all different types and you can learn to Waltz coming up on Tuesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave
Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks
Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings area woman
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Sherri Richterich.
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
KULR8
Laurel PD asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a theft case
LAUREL, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify two individuals involved with a theft case. The Laurel Police Department shared photos of the individuals Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Station at (406) 628-8737 and reference case P202300009. No further details have...
lakecountyfloridanews.com
In Montana, A Shooting Leaves One Person Dead And Another Injured While The Shooter Barricades His Home
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a birthday celebration in Billings, Montana, and the suspect was at first uncooperative as they locked themselves inside a house, according to police. You can also check. In the vicinity of Grand Avenue and 12th St. on Sunday night...
Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent
As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
