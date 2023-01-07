Read full article on original website
Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week
WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday. BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3...
fox44news.com
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
KWTX
10 Things To Do: January 7-8
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Click on the following links 10 things to do in central Texas!. “Chipping of the Green” free Christmas tree recycling is happening Saturday from 10 am – noon in Heritage Square in downtown Waco. Harlem Renaissance Family Day: 10 am Saturday at the Temple...
WacoTrib.com
Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show kicks off in Waco
Aggie professor Don Renchie preached agriculture’s gospel Tuesday, day one of the Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show in Waco. Speaking as attendees finished their lunch, he had grizzled veterans and newbies alike waving their arms, standing and sitting on cue, laughing, and rising to applaud. He tossed out one-liners...
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco selling 4 acres in East Waco for affordable housing
The city of Waco may get into the affordable housing business, at least indirectly, as it attempts to sell vacant lots in East Waco. It is soliciting proposals to develop about 4 acres along Taylor Street, between Spring Street and Cherry Street, in what it calls “an existing historic neighborhood.” The city seeks a qualified person “to design and construct a development consisting primarily of a quality mixed-use project compatible with the Waco Comprehensive Plan 2040 for Housing.”
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
WacoTrib.com
Speeding truck smashes half-ton rhino statue in Cameron Park, raising safety questions
Parks officials are weighing protective measures along University Parks Drive after a speeding truck smashed to pieces the Waco Sculpture Zoo’s white rhinoceros early Saturday, marking the third time reckless drivers have damaged Cameron Park property. The rhino’s broken concrete and steel platform still lies between the Cameron Park...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
KWTX
Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Health officials from Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence told KWTX News 10 they are seeing higher than normal wait times at their emergency rooms. Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all to blame. Kimberly...
Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the notice, a private boring contractor damaged a main line and water crews will have to isolate and repair it. Following the repair,...
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
fox7austin.com
Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home
NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
WacoTrib.com
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
