Wake-up letters to live by

As we welcome the year of the Lord - 2023, the wake-up call (letters) sent to the seven churches in Revelation could be misunderstood! Yet, if churches across America (we are the church) would hear and heed the divine messages, healing could happen across our land.

What can you or I do’ for such a time as this’ when it seems our nation is sinking in sin far from the peaceful shore? Queen Esther pondered the same question when she was called to save her people. Her ‘waiting on the Lord’ … praying, fasting, and willingness to do - instead of leaving it to someone else or sticking her head in the sand (which will happen if we ignore God’s warnings and calling) pleased God and saved the Jewish people. Are we pleasing the Lord with actions and attitudes in our hearts, homes, and churches?

God sent letters, written by John who heard a great voice like a war cry saying, “I Am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last. Write promptly what you see (your vision) in a book and send it to the seven churches which are in Asia) — to the Seven Churches in Revelation that are even more needed and relevant for our churches in 2023! Could one of these letters be meant for a change of heart in ‘you and me’? Dwell on a short version of letters sent to three of the seven churches shared in this week’s story. Pray for your church and churches across America to hear and heed and all His children to come closer to Thee.

To the church at Ephesus …

John’s letter to Ephesus is found in Revelation 2 1-11. His message could be written to any one of us today who felt joy, peace, and a deep desire — when we were saved — to follow God lovingly and loyally as our first love. However, time can take its toll and other things in life — relationships, career, busyness with overextended schedules, complacency — get in the way of passionately loving God. Then, we must heed the inner messages from the Holy Spirit Jesus promised He would send, repent, pray, and ask Him to help us make Him our first love again.

From God to John to Ephesus … “You have persevered and endured hardships; yet, you have forgotten your first love and become a relaxed church. Repent and DO the things you did at first … He who has an ear let him hear.”

Could John’s letter be addressed to our churches, to you and me in 2023? To the church at Smyrna … Revelation 2: 8-11: “These are the words of the First and the Last. Who died and came to life again. (Isaiah 44:6). The suffering church … tested, tried, triumphant! Can we, the churches today, stand strong as did the church at Smyrna?

“I know of your afflictions and poverty; yet, you are rich. Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you the crown of life. Fear nothing you are about to suffer. Behold the devil is indeed about to throw some of you into prison, to be tested, proved, appraised, and for ten days you will have affliction. Be loyally faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life. He who is able to hear, let him listen to and heed what the Spirit says to the churches.” Revelation 2: 9-11

To the church at Pergamum. These are the words of Him Who has and wields the sharp two-edged sword: Pergamum was the deceived church that did not denounce faith in God but lived by the double-edged sword and worshiped other gods! Read this message in Revelation 2: 13 -16 From God to Pergamum: “I know where you live — a place where Satan is — Yet, you are clinging and holding fast My name and you did not deny My faith, even when My witness, My faithful one was killed in your midst.”

God was pleased with this church; yet, was saddened by their clinging to wrong teachings. Surely, God’s letter to Pergamum church should be heard and heeded in churches today as we see the things God despises happening before our eyes. God warned them of dangers that bring destruction: “false teachings being stumbling blocks: worshipping idols, practicing lawlessness and sexual vice. He who is able to hear, let him listen to and heed what the Spirit says to the churches.” Revelation 2

Sharing letters from God’s Word revealed to John who wrote and sent them to the seven churches seems to be exactly what we, His children — the church — should hear and heed ‘for such a time as this’ when Jesus Christ could come ‘any day now’ and rapture us Home!

Next week, I will share letters written to the last four churches. Let us take time in these first weeks of a New Year to reflect on the message (letter) the Lord might send to you and me in 2023!

May this be the year we make the Master our first love, come closer to Thee and thank God for abundant blessings (we take for granted) He could take away for us to see … How Great Thou Art Who longs for us to love Him first, live by Jesus’ example, and listen as the Holy Spirit leads.

Where He leads … will we follow? The choice is up to you and me as we seek Him or shun Him in the year of the Lord, 2023!