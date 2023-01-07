ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ENI S.p.A., Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

James Hardie Industries plc And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Smith & Nephew (SNN), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself...
via.news

Principal Real Estate Income Fund, Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) 10.34 0% 12.19% 2022-12-28...
GEORGIA STATE
via.news

KB Financial Group Stock Jumps By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) jumped by a staggering 18.96% in 5 sessions from $38.82 to $46.18 at 13:46 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.18% to $15,543.03, following the last session’s downward trend. KB...
via.news

Ryanair Holdings Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) jumped by a staggering 20.88% in 5 sessions from $74.52 to $90.08 at 15:39 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Enphase Energy Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell by a staggering 28.15% in 21 sessions from $319.87 at 2022-12-08, to $229.83 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.01% to $10,742.63, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Freshpet Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) rose 9.42% to $57.59 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.75% to $10,715.32, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Li Auto Stock Up By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by a staggering 20.35% in 10 sessions from $18.43 at 2022-12-28, to $22.18 at 15:28 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.56% to $10,695.16, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE: BSBR) rose by a staggering 15.48% in 5 sessions from $5.04 to $5.82 at 14:37 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,563.06, following the last session’s downward trend. Banco Santander Brasil’s...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.01% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Tuesday, 10 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,699.23. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 2298963000, 63.46% below its average volume of 6292209064.05. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy