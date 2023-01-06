Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
wish989.com
Man Sought in Theft Investigation at Harrisburg Rural King
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police need your help in identifying a man regarding a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday. Police say the man left in a white sedan. Anyone with information as to man’s identity should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661....
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia ESDA vehicle destroyed by fire
The Centralia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Centralia City Firemen believe a fuse box used with the battery in the engine compartment started the fire that sent flames shooting out of the engine compartment. Firemen were able to stop the fire before it burned the interior of the car.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
kbsi23.com
Harrisburg Police Department asks for public’s help in theft investigation
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Harrisburg Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying a male in a photo related to a theft investigation. It happened at the Harrisburg Rural King on January 9, according to the police department. The unidentified male left in a white sedan pictured.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
KFVS12
Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand. They are asking police to do more. The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents. According to...
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
klkntv.com
Police locate suspect after shooting at health care facility in Illinois
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – A person was injured Friday morning after a shooting at a health care facility in southern Illinois. Around 10:15 a.m., police and emergency crews were sent to Integrated Health in Carterville, Illinois on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found one person...
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
