ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning

Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
SALEM, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest

Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm

The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
CENTRALIA, IL
wish989.com

Man Sought in Theft Investigation at Harrisburg Rural King

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police need your help in identifying a man regarding a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday. Police say the man left in a white sedan. Anyone with information as to man’s identity should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661....
HARRISBURG, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia ESDA vehicle destroyed by fire

The Centralia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Centralia City Firemen believe a fuse box used with the battery in the engine compartment started the fire that sent flames shooting out of the engine compartment. Firemen were able to stop the fire before it burned the interior of the car.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023

A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wjpf.com

Carterville workplace shooting under investigation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
CARTERVILLE, IL
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL

HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale

Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy