Read full article on original website
Related
hamilton.edu
Women's hockey moves all the way up to No. 6 in latest D3 poll
The Hamilton College women's hockey team jumped up seven spots to No. 6 in the latest USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll released on Monday, Jan. 9. The Continentals are 9-2-0 overall and have won a team-record seven straight games with the last five all coming against nationally ranked opponents. Hamilton defeated then-No. 6 and previously undefeated Colby College 1-0 on Jan. 6 and shut out the Mules again 3-0 the next day.
hamilton.edu
Sheridan '26 chosen NESCAC women's hockey player of the week
Hamilton College goaltender Evie Sheridan '26 (Syracuse, N.Y./Northwood School) was selected the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Women's Hockey Player of the Week on Monday, Jan. 9. Sheridan backstopped the Continentals to two wins against previously undefeated conference foe Colby College. She made 27 saves, including 14 in...
hamilton.edu
Men's swimming drops dual meet at Ithaca, Jee '24 first in 200 IM
ITHACA, N.Y. – Hamilton College's Jack Jee '24 captured first place in the 200-yard individual medley and was second in another event as the Continentals lost to Ithaca College in a dual meet at the Bombers' Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium on Sunday. FINAL SCORE. Ithaca 199.5, Continentals 94.5. TOP...
hamilton.edu
Women's swimming and diving edged at Ithaca but win eight events
ITHACA, N.Y. – Hamilton College swimmers finished first in eight events but the women were edged by just six points at Ithaca College in a dual meet held at Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium on Sunday. FINAL SCORE. Ithaca 152, Continentals 146. TOP PERFORMANCES. 1,000-yard freestyle. Charlotte Moulson '26, 1st...
hamilton.edu
Harrison Interviewed in Theatrical Mustang Podcast
A recent podcast interview with Assistant Professor of Theatre Emily Harrison is available on the American Theatre magazine website. She was interviewed by K. Woodzick for an episode of the podcast Theatrical Mustang. American Theatre is a publication of Theatre Communications Group. Among the topics discussed were Harrison’s work as...
hamilton.edu
Hamilton Mourns the Death of F. Eugene Romano ’49
One of Hamilton College’s most generous benefactors and a leading businessman and philanthropist in the Utica community has died. F. Eugene Romano, a Utica native and a 1949 Hamilton graduate, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7. He was 94. “Gene Romano loved his college and he loved his community,...
hamilton.edu
Two Professors Awarded LITS Digital Pedagogy Fellowships
Two Hamilton professors are the most recent recipients of the Innovations in Digital Pedagogy Fellowship, awarded by the College’s Library Information Technology Services (LITS) Department. The fellowship program supports faculty interested in creating digitally focused assignments, expanding learning opportunities, and developing technology-enabled pedagogical strategies in any curricular area. Silas...
hamilton.edu
Speaking of Grabbing a Meal …
Amidst the bustling crowds at Commons and McEwen dining halls, language faculty and students sit around a table to enjoy a meal while conversing in their chosen studied language. Hamilton’s “language tables,” as they are known, provide both valuable speaking experience and community building opportunities. Led by...
hamilton.edu
Because Hamiltonians Produce Hits: Tracey Stroock McFarland ’90
“Producing is very new to me,” McFarland said. “I’ve been a theatrical booking agent for over 20 years, representing touring Broadway and other theatrical productions, including tours of Legally Blonde, An American in Paris, The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.”
hamilton.edu
Sullivan, De Bruin Publish Article on Teaching Research Methods
“Teaching Undergraduates Research Methods: A ‘Methods Lab’ Approach,” by Assistant Professor of Government Heather Sullivan and Associate Professor of Government Erica De Bruin, was recently published online as a FirstView article in PS: Political Science & Politics. The article introduces another way to teach undergraduates about the...
Comments / 0