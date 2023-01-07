The Hamilton College women's hockey team jumped up seven spots to No. 6 in the latest USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll released on Monday, Jan. 9. The Continentals are 9-2-0 overall and have won a team-record seven straight games with the last five all coming against nationally ranked opponents. Hamilton defeated then-No. 6 and previously undefeated Colby College 1-0 on Jan. 6 and shut out the Mules again 3-0 the next day.

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO