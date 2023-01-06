ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wessington Springs, SD

valleynewslive.com

‘We’ll be back’: NDSU falls 45-21 to SDSU in FCS Championship

FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - It was an unfamiliar sight in Frisco, Texas Sunday night. What started as an exciting morning for Bison fans filling tailgate lots at Toyota Stadium, quickly spiraled into a heartbreaking loss. “South Dakota was just the better team. We needed to play a really...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dallasexpress.com

Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas

While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins Mega Millions

There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
PLANO, TX
truedakotan.com

Weather shuts down presses, delays area newspapers including True Dakotan

There’s a first time for everything... Although the Jerauld County area missed the brunt of last week’s winter storm, Mitchell and Sioux Falls were pummeled with about two feet of snow early last week, forcing Forum Printing (where True Dakotan is printed) to shut down Tuesday well before press deadline. PlantmanagerMarkMullin informed True Dakotan Editor/Publisher Kristi Hine that the newspaper would not be printed on schedule…
JERAULD COUNTY, SD
truedakotan.com

SPARTANS BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND UP

Wessington Springs claims conference win over Sunshine Bible Academy, 83 -30 The Spartans boys cruised to an 83-30 281 Conference boys’ basketball win over the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders Thursday night. Ryder Michalek led the Spartans with 18 points and earned the double-double with 11 rebounds. Blake Larson and Parker Graff each scored 14 points and Colby Flowers added 12. Wessington…
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Places with the most expensive homes in Collin County, TX

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Collin County, TX using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 23 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

5 months later, Plano resident claims $1M lottery ticket

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - More than five months after buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket, a Plano resident claimed his or her $1 million prize. The drawing for that prize was July 29, 2022 and the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. It was bought at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).Another winning ticket worth $1 million from the same drawing has yet to be claimed and will expire on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. local...
PLANO, TX

