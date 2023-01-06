Read full article on original website
‘We’ll be back’: NDSU falls 45-21 to SDSU in FCS Championship
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - It was an unfamiliar sight in Frisco, Texas Sunday night. What started as an exciting morning for Bison fans filling tailgate lots at Toyota Stadium, quickly spiraled into a heartbreaking loss. “South Dakota was just the better team. We needed to play a really...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
Weather shuts down presses, delays area newspapers including True Dakotan
There’s a first time for everything... Although the Jerauld County area missed the brunt of last week’s winter storm, Mitchell and Sioux Falls were pummeled with about two feet of snow early last week, forcing Forum Printing (where True Dakotan is printed) to shut down Tuesday well before press deadline. PlantmanagerMarkMullin informed True Dakotan Editor/Publisher Kristi Hine that the newspaper would not be printed on schedule…
SPARTANS BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND UP
Wessington Springs claims conference win over Sunshine Bible Academy, 83 -30 The Spartans boys cruised to an 83-30 281 Conference boys’ basketball win over the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders Thursday night. Ryder Michalek led the Spartans with 18 points and earned the double-double with 11 rebounds. Blake Larson and Parker Graff each scored 14 points and Colby Flowers added 12. Wessington…
Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
WATCH: Dog accidentally starts fire at Frisco home on Christmas Day
Video inside the home shows the fire on Megan Black's stove. One of her two dogs had gotten past a gate and tried to get some cookies on the kitchen counter, turning on the stove. She called her neighbor who worked to put the fire out. (Video Credit: Megan Black)
Places with the most expensive homes in Collin County, TX
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Collin County, TX using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 23 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
5 months later, Plano resident claims $1M lottery ticket
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - More than five months after buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket, a Plano resident claimed his or her $1 million prize. The drawing for that prize was July 29, 2022 and the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. It was bought at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).Another winning ticket worth $1 million from the same drawing has yet to be claimed and will expire on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. local...
