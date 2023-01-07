ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Anniversary, other services coming

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKhuu_0k6hAHRQ00

Holly Grove Church of Christ (DOC), 114 N. McCullen Road, Clinton, N.C., announces Elder E. Michelle Hinton’s First Anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. A luncheon will be held at Ted’s Steakhouse in Clinton. Elder Hinton, First Anniversary will climax on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. The guest messenger will be Elder Dr. Nannie Stevens and Christ Anointed Church family of Spring Hope, NC. Lunch will be served following the service. Come and join in the celebration. If you can’t come, thank you for your prayers and blessings.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the message and music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor Claudie T. Morrisey will bring forth the message and music rendered by the praise team. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m., St. Jude United Holy Church will hold a “Pastoral Retirement Service” for Elder Willie H. Bryant and 1st. Lady mother Sally Bryant. The guest messenger will be Bishop David C. Pickett (Presiding Prelate of the Southern District Convocation). Music rendered by the Sensational Gospel Singers. Everyone is invited to attend. Mask are required. Donations may be sent to St. Jude United Holy Church, P.O. Box 944 Clinton, N.C. (28329).

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend in the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev.P. Melvin) Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: theRev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thruSaturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifthSunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (onZoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: Happy New Year and May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please,be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close

Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, …. Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen County gains a centenarian

ELIZABETHTOWN — When I entered Whimsical Florist & Gifts on Sunday, the first thing that came to my mind was Prince. You know, the singer. The event space was covered in violet, from the decor to the flowers to the regal clothing of the attendees. I didn’t question my assumption at first. After all, Prince was an icon and Purple Rain would be a nice theme.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
SELMA, NC
WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

First-ever tattoo shop opens in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new tattoo shop is open today in Kinston - the first one the city’s ever had. We stopped by to hear from business owners and city leaders. “Happy to be downtown, happy to be back in Kinston. It’s a big move,” said owner Brandon Corey.
KINSTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy