The Boston Globe published an editorial opinion last week which reported, “The Grand Old Party of Massachusetts is not just impotent. It has flatlined.” The same can be said for Colorado Republicans. Once more shut out in every election for state office this year, just as they were in 2018, and holding only three of 10 slots in our Congressional delegation while facing expanded Democratic majorities at the Capitol — including a super majority in the House — the Republican Party is now outnumbered by both Colorado Democrats and registered independents. Even the Great Depression failed to suppress Republican strength so severely. What’s wrong? Why has historic Republican dominance reversed, and should we worry about it?

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO