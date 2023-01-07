Read full article on original website
stop ruining colorado. dont turn it into something you left cause it was terible There. remember why you moved here and keep ot that way
Homes have already gone down in value so to raise property taxes by 26% is just asinine. If you're going to make the state into the state you all screwed up and left, then grandfather taxes based on what you bought it for, not some fictitious value you think it's worth
Implementation of age requirements for gun purchases does nothing. Kids are killing each other and gang bangers have no problem giving them guns.
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
Sights and sounds from Gov. Jared Polis' second inauguration
Gov. Jared Polis' first action following his swearing-in Tuesday for a second term as Colorado governor: a selfie. After that, Colorado's 43rd governor spoke briefly about his vision for the next four years, followed by a 38-gun salute — for Colorado being the 38th state — and a flyover by four jets from the Colorado Air National Guard.
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashed on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
Colorado's Polis begins second term facing major challenges in housing, public safety, inflation
Greeted by a cool and sunny January morning, Gov. Jared Polis started his second term by pledging to "lead the Colorado way" amid growing concerns around affordable housing, public safety, rising cost of living and a state budget with little room for additional spending in the upcoming fiscal year. Polis,...
Colorado lawmakers introduce first bills of the 2023 session
House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Senate President Steve Fenberg introduced the first 10 bills of the 2023 legislative session Monday afternoon, outlining the Democratic Party's priorities for the year. The bills center on education investments, health care affordability, mental health programs, workforce development, affordable housing, language accessibility, and energy and...
Fixing Colorado’s vexed ‘red-flag law’ will only save lives | Sentinel Colorado
The state is awash in crises and issues demanding urgent attention by state lawmakers as they convene for the 2023 General Assembly, but addressing deficiencies in Colorado’s red flag gun law is a priority. For the past few years, Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Order has allowed police and family...
Julie McCluskie elected House Speaker after challenge from freshmen Republicans
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was elected as Colorado's new speaker of the House on Monday, following a challenge from newly elected Republican Rep. Scott Bottoms. McCluskie, D-Dillon, won the election in a 55-8 vote, which marks the second election in a row in which the vote for speaker was not unanimous. The speaker election in 2021 broke a decades-long tradition of both parties coming together in support of the new speaker.
Police, sheriffs coalition urges Colorado legislature to adopt 'victim-first' focus
A coalition of police and sheriffs wants the state legislature to focus on helping law enforcement address acute recruitment and retention challenges and ensure that local agencies can easily access funding. The coalition composed of Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, the County Sheriffs of Colorado and the Colorado Association of...
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
Partisan tilt bodes ill for Colorado schools | Denver Gazette
Colorado Republicans and Democrats have been facing off with each other as well as the public education establishment over school issues ranging from the teaching of history to the wearing of masks. That has been true in other states, too. A new study concludes parents and voters in general, increasingly,...
Facing felony and misdemeanor charges, Democratic lawmaker resigns on eve of legislative session
Democratic Rep. Tracey Bernett, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for office, has resigned on the eve of Colorado's 2023 legislative session. "Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives she...
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
How Colorado Republicans can recover | HUDSON
The Boston Globe published an editorial opinion last week which reported, “The Grand Old Party of Massachusetts is not just impotent. It has flatlined.” The same can be said for Colorado Republicans. Once more shut out in every election for state office this year, just as they were in 2018, and holding only three of 10 slots in our Congressional delegation while facing expanded Democratic majorities at the Capitol — including a super majority in the House — the Republican Party is now outnumbered by both Colorado Democrats and registered independents. Even the Great Depression failed to suppress Republican strength so severely. What’s wrong? Why has historic Republican dominance reversed, and should we worry about it?
THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
Another Republican Loses His Guns At The Capitol
As the Denver Post’s Saja Hindi reports, and it wouldn’t be a session of the Colorado General Assembly without at least one of these so hopefully our statistical wad is now shot:. Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at...
Polis administration provides six-month update on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap
The Polis administration released the biannual progress report on the Reduction Roadmap which summarizes key steps taken during the past six months to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) and other air pollution. These actions included important progress on clean energy plans by electric utilities, successful implementation of a statewide free transit...
Tax Rebates 2023: $1,500 To Be Recieved By Colorado Residents Who Filed Their 2021 Taxes
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive extra cash in three weeks. The Colorado Cashback Program will provide $750 by January 31 to taxpayers who file their 2021 taxes by October 17. He will be awarded $1,500 to eligible couples. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Funds Returned to Taxpayers Act in May, initially slated to pay out $400 to single applicants and $800 to couples, but the government’s For excess revenue, the amount received by the recipient is subject to the state tax office.
Where are the College Republicans? | PODIUM
Republicans often talk about how college students are indoctrinated by liberal faculty who have taken over educational institutions. The merits of this argument can be discussed at another time, but Republicans here in Colorado have seemingly given up entirely on college students. Like many other political operatives, I got my...
