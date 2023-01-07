ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 18

pablo Ace155
4d ago

stop ruining colorado. dont turn it into something you left cause it was terible There. remember why you moved here and keep ot that way

Reply(1)
17
Chuck Denny
4d ago

Homes have already gone down in value so to raise property taxes by 26% is just asinine. If you're going to make the state into the state you all screwed up and left, then grandfather taxes based on what you bought it for, not some fictitious value you think it's worth

Reply
10
Chuck Denny
4d ago

Implementation of age requirements for gun purchases does nothing. Kids are killing each other and gang bangers have no problem giving them guns.

Reply(5)
9
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Sights and sounds from Gov. Jared Polis' second inauguration

Gov. Jared Polis' first action following his swearing-in Tuesday for a second term as Colorado governor: a selfie. After that, Colorado's 43rd governor spoke briefly about his vision for the next four years, followed by a 38-gun salute — for Colorado being the 38th state — and a flyover by four jets from the Colorado Air National Guard.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court

While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado lawmakers introduce first bills of the 2023 session

House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Senate President Steve Fenberg introduced the first 10 bills of the 2023 legislative session Monday afternoon, outlining the Democratic Party's priorities for the year. The bills center on education investments, health care affordability, mental health programs, workforce development, affordable housing, language accessibility, and energy and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Julie McCluskie elected House Speaker after challenge from freshmen Republicans

State Rep. Julie McCluskie was elected as Colorado's new speaker of the House on Monday, following a challenge from newly elected Republican Rep. Scott Bottoms. McCluskie, D-Dillon, won the election in a 55-8 vote, which marks the second election in a row in which the vote for speaker was not unanimous. The speaker election in 2021 broke a decades-long tradition of both parties coming together in support of the new speaker.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Partisan tilt bodes ill for Colorado schools | Denver Gazette

Colorado Republicans and Democrats have been facing off with each other as well as the public education establishment over school issues ranging from the teaching of history to the wearing of masks. That has been true in other states, too. A new study concludes parents and voters in general, increasingly,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

How Colorado Republicans can recover | HUDSON

The Boston Globe published an editorial opinion last week which reported, “The Grand Old Party of Massachusetts is not just impotent. It has flatlined.” The same can be said for Colorado Republicans. Once more shut out in every election for state office this year, just as they were in 2018, and holding only three of 10 slots in our Congressional delegation while facing expanded Democratic majorities at the Capitol — including a super majority in the House — the Republican Party is now outnumbered by both Colorado Democrats and registered independents. Even the Great Depression failed to suppress Republican strength so severely. What’s wrong? Why has historic Republican dominance reversed, and should we worry about it?
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of Jan. 9, 2023

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Another Republican Loses His Guns At The Capitol

As the Denver Post’s Saja Hindi reports, and it wouldn’t be a session of the Colorado General Assembly without at least one of these so hopefully our statistical wad is now shot:. Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at...
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Tax Rebates 2023: $1,500 To Be Recieved By Colorado Residents Who Filed Their 2021 Taxes

Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes will receive extra cash in three weeks. The Colorado Cashback Program will provide $750 by January 31 to taxpayers who file their 2021 taxes by October 17. He will be awarded $1,500 to eligible couples. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Funds Returned to Taxpayers Act in May, initially slated to pay out $400 to single applicants and $800 to couples, but the government’s For excess revenue, the amount received by the recipient is subject to the state tax office.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Where are the College Republicans? | PODIUM

Republicans often talk about how college students are indoctrinated by liberal faculty who have taken over educational institutions. The merits of this argument can be discussed at another time, but Republicans here in Colorado have seemingly given up entirely on college students. Like many other political operatives, I got my...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy