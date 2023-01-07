Specializes in pediatric community. Has 27 years experience. am a nurse clinician, and have been a nurse for 26 years. I have worked at my current place of employment for over 17 years and currently hold the position of head nurse. It is in a community setting with a pediatric clientele. Recently we had a medical emergency (code blue), the client in question was having a seizure and had turned blue. There was no doctor on site, so it became my job to "run the code" I.e direct the other nurses how best to help this patient.

