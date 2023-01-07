ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Garden Club feeds on bird facts

 4 days ago
The Clinton Garden Club met Jan. 3 for its regular meeting. President Mary Burke-Bass presented a program on ‘Birds of Southeastern North Carolina.’ Members learned many new facts about birds in this area as well ideas to use while feeding birds this year.

