Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers OC Announces QB Room Complete With Latest Massive Commitment
Luke Fickell and Phil Longo have done it again. Just when Badgers fans think the team is done bringing in high-level recruits, it happens again. The Wisconsin Badgers were favored to land QB Braedyn Locke through the transfer portal and today the news was made official. Phil Longo announced that the Wisconsin QB room is complete with the latest commitment from QB Baedyn Locke.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers land freshman All-American transfer
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
wisportsheroics.com
(Wrestling) Badgers Add Fantastic Transfer Sheen from IU
Yesterday, the Badgers’ wrestling team was able to secure a potentially huge transfer. Danny Sheen, originally from Saint Charles, Illinois, has committed to continuing his education and athletics as a Badger. Sheen is currently on the roster at Indiana University, however he entered the portal before the start of this season.
Michigan State Spartans beat Wisconsin Badgers, 69-65: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. TV: ESPN. ...
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Favorites To Land Incredible Four-Star Quarterback
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have already landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers, this time in the form of another four-star quarterback. Former Mississippi State and Rockwall (Texas) four-star quarterback Braedyn Locke is projected to land in Madison.
wisportsheroics.com
[Breaking] Wisconsin Badgers Adds Defensive End Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Wisconsin Badgers keep adding pieces through the transfer portal. After getting a massive offensive line commitment from Cincinnati late last night, Badgers’ fans woke up to more good news this morning. The Wisconsin Badgers have added defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, a transfer from rival Michigan State.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class includes pair of former B1G stars
Two former B1G standouts have been named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class, announced Monday. Robert Gallery, Iowa OT, and Troy Vincent, a Wisconsin DB, have earned spots as inductees. The NFF announced the 22 inductees on Monday, which includes 18 First Team All-America players and four...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
q957.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
ibmadison.com
Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side
Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It’s been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As self-identified...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld
Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
Comments / 0