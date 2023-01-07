ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to …. Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG9ny6. Democrat Rouse defeats...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered VB man last seen Monday found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a missing, endangered man last seen Monday was found safe According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Dean Walmon was last seen Monday leaving a home in the 4700 block of Windermere Court. Police say he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Jacob is described as […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy