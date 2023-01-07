Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgun
A 6-year-old boy was taken into police custody after he shot and wounded his teacher with a loaded handgun in his first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023.
Fmr. police chief weighs in on whether NN school shooter's mom should be charged
Questions remain about whether the mother of the 6-year-old, who police said shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, should be charged in the case.
Experts: Gun lock could have prevented Richneck Elementary School shooting
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, in the last 53 years, nearly 893 of all school shooters were minors. This means they accessed the gun from a parent or other source.
WUSA
Verify: Can a 6-year-old be sent to a juvenile detention facility in Virginia?
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old boy is accused of shooting his first-grade teacher with no fight and no warning beforehand in Newport News, Virginia. Teacher Abby Zwerner was reportedly giving a lesson when the child stood up, took out a gun and shot her. Newport News police Chief...
Families of VB mass shooting victims call for justice, transparency
Several families whose loved ones were killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 are demanding answers from the city and want to know what led up to that day.
No charges likely against 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher: Expert
The Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says a 6-year-old is being held in a medical facility after he's accused of shooting his teacher.
6-year-old used mother’s gun to shoot ‘hero’ Newport News teacher, police say
"Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero ... Abigail saved lives."
Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report
The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
6-year-old child who shot NN teacher brought 9mm handgun from home: Police
Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Search for suspect in Dec. 27 Portsmouth homicide continues: Police
Portsmouth police are trying to find a suspect who authorities said is connected to a deadly shooting on Washington Street last month.
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to …. Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG9ny6. Democrat Rouse defeats...
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
15-year-old son charged with killing adoptive parents in Chesapeake: Police
A 15-year-old adopted son has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the death of his adoptive parents, who were an adult male and adult female.
Missing, endangered VB man last seen Monday found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a missing, endangered man last seen Monday was found safe According to police, 22-year-old Jacob Dean Walmon was last seen Monday leaving a home in the 4700 block of Windermere Court. Police say he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Jacob is described as […]
TIMELINE: Teacher talking again after being shot by 6-year-old student
Break down of what happened after the Richneck Elem. School shooting and future events that aim to address the situation
