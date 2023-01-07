ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland visits Toronto on 6-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Trail Blazers play Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 11-10 at home. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 12.3.

The Trail Blazers are 10-13 on the road. Portland ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from downtown. Gary Payton II paces the Trail Blazers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 47.2% and averaging 25.7 points for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Anfernee Simons is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

