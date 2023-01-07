ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (three, six, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-one) (seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

California grapples with catastrophic flooding after severe storms

Tens of millions in California are dealing with flooding and power outages after a series of massive storms hit the state, with more turbulent weather on the way. Watch Now: California grapples with catastrophic flooding after severe storms. Tens of millions in California are dealing with flooding and power outages...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy