The nurses at Mount Sinai’s main hospital on the Upper East Side and Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx walked off their jobs at 6 am on Jan. 9. Last minute deals Jan. 8 averted strikes at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside. The New York State Nurses Association which represents the striking nurses said the deal on the two Mount Sinai’s on the west side improves staffing levels and health care benefits and carries wage hikes of 19.9 percent over the life of the three year pact, which still must be ratified by rank and file members.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO