ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chelseanewsny.com

Day 3: Staffing is Key Issue for Striking Nurses at Mt Sinai, Montefiore

Staffing levels, rather than wage increases, have emerged as the main hurdle as the strike at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and the three Montefiore Hospital locations in the Bronx stretched into a third day. A total of 7,100 nurses struck the hospitals Jan. 9. Hundreds of picketers crowded both...
BRONX, NY
chelseanewsny.com

7,000 Nurses at Mount Sinai, Montefiore Go on Strike Jan. 9

The nurses at Mount Sinai’s main hospital on the Upper East Side and Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx walked off their jobs at 6 am on Jan. 9. Last minute deals Jan. 8 averted strikes at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside. The New York State Nurses Association which represents the striking nurses said the deal on the two Mount Sinai’s on the west side improves staffing levels and health care benefits and carries wage hikes of 19.9 percent over the life of the three year pact, which still must be ratified by rank and file members.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy