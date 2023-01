Kevin Durant was born in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington. D.C., on Sept. 29, 1988, to Wanda and Wayne Pratt. Durant’s parents were divorced when he was young, and he was primarily raised by his grandmother and mother until his father reentered his life when he was 13. He was six feet tall in middle school and was a five-star basketball recruit throughout his time in high school.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO