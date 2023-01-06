Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Current and upcoming Clay County road projects, lane closures
A railroad track maintenance project is set to begin in Clay County on Monday, Jan. 16. The project will involve closures of several railroad crossings along U.S. 17 and Doctors Lake Drive.
All southbound lanes on I-295 near Collins Road are blocked due to a crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 6 p.m.: 1/10/2023. The Florida Highway Patrol issued a release stating that a Sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 295, north of Collins Rd, in the inside lane, while a sport utility vehicle was traveling in the same direction; but in the outside lane. The...
Construction project on Philips Highway to begin Jan. 16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville drivers, be aware as construction is expected to take place on Philips Highway (U.S. 1) beginning on Monday, Jan. 16. The resurfacing project will take place on Philips Highway between University Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours. It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive. Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
First Coast News
Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
First Coast News
Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
WCJB
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center. Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move...
Jacksonville firefighters: 3 injured trying to rescue pets from Westside house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on the Westside on Monday, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded in the 11 a.m. hour to the 4700 block of Derrickson Court, which is north of 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road South.
