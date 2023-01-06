ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

First Coast News

Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
MIDDLEBURG, FL

