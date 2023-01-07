Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-op preparing for permanent closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The BisMan Community Food Co-op has announced that they are closing temporarily — and soon, permanently. According to a Facebook post made by the Co-op, on December 31, the organization sent a letter to their members letting them know that the Co-op board has been meeting several times a week to […]
In Case You Missed It: 1/2-1/8 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new year means new developments across the world. Whenever another lap around the sun begins, many people look forward to new changes in their lifestyles and careers. For us in the newsroom, a new year can also mean plenty of new stories to cover. This is an idea that’s clearly […]
Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future. This closure may come […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday evening, the Bismarck School Board discussed the recent incident with Dr. Emily Eckroth, a school board member and a family physician, who pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. During Monday’s board meeting, President Jon Lee read through the board member...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck police locate runaway 16-year-old
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/10 at 7 p.m.): Police report Sydnee Geiger was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY (1/10 at 1 p.m.): Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old, believed to have run away. They say Sydnee Geiger is 5′8″, 150 lbs, with...
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department: Looking back on 150 years
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This year marks a momentous anniversary for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The group is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to both look back on the past and look forward to the future, they’re gearing up for a year of celebration and recollection. In addition to a number of parades and […]
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan reminds residents of slight utility increase
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reminding residents of a slight utility increase that started on January 1. The rate increase was previously approved for the city’s 2023 budget. There is a 10 cent increase per one unit of water usage. Garbage collection and hauling base...
Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of leading police on multi-day chase sentenced to five years
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit has been sentenced to five years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old James Vann was arrested by police after they say he threatened a man’s family and fired a gun at the man before fleeing from officers in July 2022.
UPDATE: Runaway Bismarck teen found safe
UPDATE Jan. 11: Sydnee Geiger was found safe and sound Tuesday, according to Bismarck police. ________________________________________________________________ Original Story: BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen, Sydnee Geiger. According to Bismarck Police, Sydnee is 16 years old, 5’8″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
KNOX News Radio
ND Guard unit returns home
North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators were among those who helped welcome home members of the 957th Engineer Company yesterday (Sunday). The National Guard’s Bismarck-based unit completed a year-long stint along the southern border by providing detection and monitoring in support of U.S Customs and Border Protection. About 125...
KNOX News Radio
Man sentenced to 10 years for ND reservation death
A federal judge in Bismarck has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Edward Finley Junior was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on a count of voluntary manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
