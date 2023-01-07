Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.85 Million Incredible Estate in Monte Sereno, California has An Amazing Wine Tasting Room with Temp Controlled 800 Bottle Wine Cellar
16050 Viewfield Road Home in Monte Sereno, California for Sale. 16050 Viewfield Road, Monte Sereno, California is an incredible property on 1.4 usable acres just a few short blocks to vibrant downtown Los Gatos boasting grand semi-circular staircase and vaulted ceilings, park-like back yard, 800 bottle wine cellar, and more. This Home in Monte Sereno offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16050 Viewfield Road, please contact Sean Manning (Phone: 408-314-6782) & Sydney Ereno (Phone: 408-568-6444) at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno for full support and perfect service.
Bay Area home inspector lists red flags to watch for following series of storms
CONCORD – Homes across the Bay Area are taking a beating from the continuing line of back to back storms. Inspectors say now is the time to look for any damage."I think the most significant is that we've seen some water pooling around the house," says Ron Chang, the owner of WIN Home Inspection Tri-Cities. On Tuesday, Chang was talking with homeowner Maria Elena Roja about some of the issues he found at her Concord home.Roja has lived in the Eichler since 1989, but is now thinking of selling and wanted to get the house inspected for possible storm damage...
beyondthecreek.com
Anton NoMa Apartments Now Leasing in Walnut Creek
In September, we saw progress on the Anton NoMa apartments in Walnut Creek across from Target, and they are now leasing. Check out their floor plans, which range from $2,854 for a studio, going up to $4,235 for a 2 bedroom, here. Residents of Anton NoMa can enjoy a variety of community amenities, including a bike café, pool and spa, roof top deck, and a social lounge/clubroom with collaborative work spaces. Check out all features and amenities here.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
VIDEO: San Bruno home crushed by massive fallen pine tree
The battered house has been yellow-tagged by the city, but the residents are able to come home as the rest of the house is reportedly safe for occupancy. They are staying with friends in the meantime.
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
sfstandard.com
Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images
Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
Comments / 0