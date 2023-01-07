Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Teichmann beats Pavyluchenkova in Russian’s comeback match
Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round of the WTA Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. In the second round, Teichmann, ranked No 35, will play American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, who defeated Czech qualifier...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kvitova beats Rybakina in battle of Wimbledon champs
Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, reached the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International 2 by defeating Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Kvitova, ranked No 16, will play the winner of the match between Chinese qualifier Qinwen Zheng and American...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kokkinakis into second round
Wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out wildcard Alexei Popyrin 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110, will face top seed Andrey Rublev next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre,...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kwon advances to quarter-finals
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the second seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Swede...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16
American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Tommy Paul sets up Draper showdown
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, advanced to the second round of the ATP Adelaide International by beating Australian lucky loser Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 7-5 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 35 in the world, will next face off against young British left-hander Jack...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet scores 590th career win to reach quarter-finals
French veteran Richard Gasquet advanced to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open by beating Portuguese lucky loser João Sousa 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. This was Gasquet’s 590th career win at the ATP level. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters
American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wimbledon semi-finalist Maria to meet fifth seed Kalinina
German Tatjana Maria moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 by winning against Australian wildcard Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Maria, ranked No 68, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2 first round : Evans out, defeated by McDonald
American Mackenzie McDonald defeated No 5 seed Daniel Evans 7-5, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday night. McDonald, ranked No 63, will face the winner of the match between Finn Emil Ruusuvuori and Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer...
tennismajors.com
18-year old Adelaide finalist Noskova bows out in first round of Australian Open qualifying
Czech teenager Linda Noskova, a finalist in Adelaide last week, has been knocked out of the Australian Open qualifying event in the first round by Canada’s Katherine Sebov. Four days after defeating Ons Jabeur on the WTA scene. Sebov, ranked No 192 in the world, scored a 6-4, 3-6,...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International: Top seed Bouzkova through to second round
Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, advanced to the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 7-6 (2), 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Bouzkova, ranked No 24, will face the winner of the match between Italian Lucia Bronzetti and Russian qualifier...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide: Millman saves match points to set up clash against Davidovich Fokina
Australian qualifier John Millman saved two match points in the deciding tiebreak before overcoming Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and move into the second round of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Millman closed out the win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for his ATP Tour main draw...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Pospisil, Jabeur and Badosa named in PTPA Player Executive Committee
The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has named its first Player Executive Committee which includes co-founders Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, as well as current WTA world No 2 Ons Jabeur and former WTA world no 2 Paula Badosa. The other four players who make up the eight-member committee are...
