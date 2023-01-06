ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These stats show how dominant Chargers defense has been

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCMjR_0k6gBSrl00

The Chargers have won their last four straight games, and while the team is firing on all cylinders in all three phases, the defense has been at its best.

Since Week 14, Los Angeles is first in points allowed per game (11), total yards allowed per game (238.3), passing yards allowed per game (124.8), opponent’s third-down conversion percentage (23.3) and first downs allowed per game (13.3).

The most significant factor in the turnaround is head coach Brandon Staley. Staley has adjusted the scheme and play calling since the bye week. And the players at all three levels have understood their assignments and have executed.

After the season-ending injuries to Austin Johnson, Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Breiden Fehoko and Morgan Fox have been integral in the improvement against the run.

The pass rush is piecing together. The pressure from Khalil Mack, Fox, Kyle Van Noy, and the designed blitzes has been vital to the pass defense. Joey Bosa is back after being out since Week 3 with a groin injury.

In the middle of the defense, Drue Tranquill has been rock solid against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher.

On the back end, the coverage has been strong. Most notably, Michael Davis, who is playing excellent football. Davis has 13 passed defended, more than any other cornerback in the league since Week 9.

Additionally, Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman have come into their own and taken advantage of their opportunities. Derwin James is back after missing a few games with a quad injury and concussion.

With the copious amounts of great offenses in the playoffs, Los Angeles will need to carry this defensive dominance when it begins if they want to make a run.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense

The New England Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after a tumultuous season, which included significant criticism toward the team’s offense. Quarterback Mac Jones admitted that the criticism was not necessarily unjustified. Jones spoke after the Patriots’ 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and readily accepted criticism of himself and the offense.... The post Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy