thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Road Superintendent to Retire This Week
A longtime Obion County government employee will serve his last day on the job this week. Road Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton will retire from the Highway Department on Thursday. The 65 year old Lofton told Thunderbolt News about his career with the county.(AUDIO) Lofton explained his decision for...
mayfield-messenger.com
FNB Bank donates to Disabled Veterans
FNB Bank recently made a $500 donation to the Disabled American Veterans Graves County Chapter #106. This donation will be used to help revitalize and make necessary improvements to their building, located at 902 N. 15th Street in Mayfield. “FNB is proud to support the Disabled American Veterans with this...
mayfield-messenger.com
City and County officials are looking forward to 2023
City and county officials are working on new and ongoing projects both inside of Mayfield and out, rebuilding the courthouse, restarting recreational activities, and finding solutions for the jail. District 3 Graves County Commissioner Todd Hayden said, “The top priority right now is getting our courthouse rebuilt, so we’ll have...
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’
A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
mayfield-messenger.com
LOTUS to open Mayfield satellite office
Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center has announced it will open a satellite office serving the Mayfield-Graves County community and the greater Purchase Area. Lotus has purchased and begun renovations on 333 E. Broadway in Mayfield, formerly the Illinois Central Gulf Federation Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way,...
mayfield-messenger.com
Loretta Hamilton
Loretta June Hamilton, 82, of Water Valley, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Diversicare in Martin, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Catalytic Converter at Second Baptist Church
Union City police were contacted about the theft of a catalytic converter from a church van on North Everett Boulevard. Police reports said Larry Mitchell told officers the catalytic converter was taken from a Ford E350 on the parking lot of Second Baptist Church. Mitchell said the last known date...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
westkentuckystar.com
U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center
The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches
MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
mayfield-messenger.com
Emergency Management launches new alert system
The office of Graves County Emergency Management has launched a new Hyper-Reach community alert system to prepare local residents for when disaster strikes. Hyper-Reach is a mass notification system for emergency, critical events and urgent situations. While all land-line phone numbers were transferred to the alert system, the public is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
mayfield-messenger.com
James Riley
James S. “Jim” Riley, 88, of Mayfield, died 11:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
mayfield-messenger.com
Amber Neal
Amber N. Neal, 33, of Murray, died at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home. Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock
A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
