Graves County, KY

thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Road Superintendent to Retire This Week

A longtime Obion County government employee will serve his last day on the job this week. Road Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton will retire from the Highway Department on Thursday. The 65 year old Lofton told Thunderbolt News about his career with the county.(AUDIO) Lofton explained his decision for...
OBION COUNTY, TN
mayfield-messenger.com

FNB Bank donates to Disabled Veterans

FNB Bank recently made a $500 donation to the Disabled American Veterans Graves County Chapter #106. This donation will be used to help revitalize and make necessary improvements to their building, located at 902 N. 15th Street in Mayfield. “FNB is proud to support the Disabled American Veterans with this...
MAYFIELD, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

City and County officials are looking forward to 2023

City and county officials are working on new and ongoing projects both inside of Mayfield and out, rebuilding the courthouse, restarting recreational activities, and finding solutions for the jail. District 3 Graves County Commissioner Todd Hayden said, “The top priority right now is getting our courthouse rebuilt, so we’ll have...
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’

A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest

Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

LOTUS to open Mayfield satellite office

Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center has announced it will open a satellite office serving the Mayfield-Graves County community and the greater Purchase Area. Lotus has purchased and begun renovations on 333 E. Broadway in Mayfield, formerly the Illinois Central Gulf Federation Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way,...
MAYFIELD, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Loretta Hamilton

Loretta June Hamilton, 82, of Water Valley, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Diversicare in Martin, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
WATER VALLEY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center

The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches

MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
MAYFIELD, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Emergency Management launches new alert system

The office of Graves County Emergency Management has launched a new Hyper-Reach community alert system to prepare local residents for when disaster strikes. Hyper-Reach is a mass notification system for emergency, critical events and urgent situations. While all land-line phone numbers were transferred to the alert system, the public is...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hog truck overturns on US 641 South

HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
HAZEL, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

James Riley

James S. “Jim” Riley, 88, of Mayfield, died 11:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Amber Neal

Amber N. Neal, 33, of Murray, died at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home. Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock

A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
PADUCAH, KY

